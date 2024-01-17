Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 1,153 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 251,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,546,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $26.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.16.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

