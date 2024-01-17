Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 2,099 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Krilogy Financial LLC cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $44,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MU shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $84.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $87.87. The company has a market cap of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,969,814.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,277,662. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

