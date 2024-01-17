Krilogy Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Krilogy Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,872 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.