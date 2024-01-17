Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth $14,213,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 44.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 35.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,374,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,157,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,145,000 after buying an additional 788,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 553,030 shares in the last quarter.

KURA opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.71 and a current ratio of 16.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

