Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Update

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 20.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.
KRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $997.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 687.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $110.00.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $54.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
