L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 90,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,441 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 673,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.61%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.