Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNTH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lantheus from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Shares of LNTH opened at $55.30 on Friday. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 70.13% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,243,015.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,621 shares of company stock worth $874,239. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,731,000 after purchasing an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

