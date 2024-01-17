Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 40.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Up 1.6 %

Credicorp stock opened at $150.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day moving average is $138.51. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.42 and a 12-month high of $160.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

Credicorp Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.