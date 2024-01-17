Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter worth $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Parsons by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 390,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Parsons Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $67.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

