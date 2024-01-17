Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.13. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.