Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3,472.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 124,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $90.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 103,028 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $8,758,410.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,937,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,677,716.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

