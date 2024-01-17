Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $462.22 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $478.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.06.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

