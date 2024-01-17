Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 2.2 %

HOMB stock opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

