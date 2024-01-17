Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,665 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 461.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Embraer Stock Performance
Shares of Embraer stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Embraer S.A. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $20.13.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Embraer Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
