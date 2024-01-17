Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 100,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,471,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,521,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,825,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,224,000. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 703,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 199,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $19.16.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

