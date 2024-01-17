Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 200,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98,335 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 30.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 43,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $354,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

BWXT stock opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.83. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.75. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

