Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,616 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ciena by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,559,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after buying an additional 242,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,227,000 after acquiring an additional 197,704 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $175,596.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,148,390.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,950 shares of company stock worth $1,375,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.40. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ciena from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.79.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

