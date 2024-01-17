Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,779 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.