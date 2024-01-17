Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases 27,100 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

LESL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Profile

(Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.