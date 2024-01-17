Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Core Laboratories by 753.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $722.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.41. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLB. StockNews.com lowered Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.88.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

