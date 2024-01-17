Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Saia by 37.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of Saia by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,584,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $514,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $437.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.33. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.33 and a 1-year high of $461.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.08. Saia had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $425.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Saia in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

