Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

STERIS stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.93. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $173.21 and a twelve month high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

