Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 879 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 770,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,688,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH stock opened at $95.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $124.11.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CJS Securities upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

