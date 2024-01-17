Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 4,451.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter worth $1,538,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Stock Down 1.3 %

MSA opened at $163.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.14. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 196.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 226.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

