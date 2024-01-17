Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.86

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $27.19. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $27.04, with a volume of 21,000 shares traded.

Separately, Nomura raised Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lenovo Group Limited will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 23.57%.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

