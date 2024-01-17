Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,370,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A Leonardo sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $353,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,745,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,050,945.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Leonardo DRS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the third quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the second quarter worth $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRS. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $19.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Leonardo DRS has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products, systems, and military support service. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

