Lev Mizikovsky Buys 318,508 Shares of Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 318,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$334,433.40 ($222,955.60).

Lev Mizikovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 513,819 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$539,509.95 ($359,673.30).

On Wednesday, January 10th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 4,248 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$14.21 ($9.47) per share, with a total value of A$60,342.84 ($40,228.56).

On Monday, January 8th, Lev Mizikovsky acquired 1,901,337 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$1,996,403.85 ($1,330,935.90).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 2,011 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$2,111.55 ($1,407.70).

On Thursday, January 4th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 26,019 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of A$27,319.95 ($18,213.30).

On Friday, December 29th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 10,269 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,782.45 ($7,188.30).

On Wednesday, December 27th, Lev Mizikovsky purchased 388,837 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$408,278.85 ($272,185.90).

On Friday, December 22nd, Lev Mizikovsky bought 822,052 shares of Advance ZincTek stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$863,154.60 ($575,436.40).

Advance ZincTek Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17.

Advance ZincTek Company Profile

Advance ZincTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

