Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Trims Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23,636.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PG. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

