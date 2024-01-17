Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ASG opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.