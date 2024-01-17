Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ASG opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $5.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 181,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.39% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

