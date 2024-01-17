Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Down 0.6 %

LIN opened at $406.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $407.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.51. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.