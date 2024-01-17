Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Lipocine in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the period. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

