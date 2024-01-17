Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 18.4 %
Shares of Lipocine stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.10.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
