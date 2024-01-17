Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $8.18 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithia Motors in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.93. The consensus estimate for Lithia Motors’ current full-year earnings is $36.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $14.89 EPS.

LAD has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.89.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $287.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.61. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $331.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.93.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.99 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 3.41%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 35.2% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 32.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

