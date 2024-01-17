Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shares Up 1.2%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. 56,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.
Lottery.com Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.
Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 694.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.
About Lottery.com
Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.
