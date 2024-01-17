Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY) Shares Up 1.2%

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.72 and last traded at $2.58. 56,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 150,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Lottery.com Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Lottery.com alerts:

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Lottery.com had a negative net margin of 694.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lottery.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Lottery.com by 177.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 500,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 320,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lottery.com by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 758,217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Lottery.com Inc, a digital publisher, provides lottery data results, jackpots, results, and other data. It delivers daily results of approximately 800 domestic and international lottery games from 40 countries, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom to 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lottery.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lottery.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.