Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.2% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $65,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.00 and a 200-day moving average of $214.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

