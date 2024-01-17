Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 73.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Vermilion Energy comprises about 2.0% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 8,245.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on VET. Desjardins upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $16.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

