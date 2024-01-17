Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 60.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.30.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

TECK stock opened at $37.80 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $32.48 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.20). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

