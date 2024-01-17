Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Invests $838,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Four Leaf Acquisition comprises about 2.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.
Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance
FORL stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.46.
About Four Leaf Acquisition
Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.
