Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Shopify accounts for about 1.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,735,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Shopify by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,601,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,233,000 after buying an additional 1,407,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 6,194.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,095,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,363,000 after buying an additional 1,077,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,117,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,821,000 after buying an additional 966,816 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.51.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.37 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

