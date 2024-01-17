Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of X. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in United States Steel by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,397.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of X stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.07. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

