Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Groupon makes up approximately 1.2% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Groupon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Groupon by 634.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Groupon in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Groupon from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Groupon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 523.08% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dusan Senkypl acquired 137,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

