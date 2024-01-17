Lynwood Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.5% of Lynwood Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Citigroup cut shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.09.

Shares of M opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $25.12.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

