LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $92.58. 166,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,348. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

