LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after acquiring an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after purchasing an additional 95,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.90.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.36.

View Our Latest Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.