M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.80.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

