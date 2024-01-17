M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Increases Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from M Winkworth’s previous dividend of $2.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 149.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. M Winkworth has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.80.
M Winkworth Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M Winkworth
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Goldman’s report: Can it send the stock back to highs?
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- MarketBeat’s Dividend Screener uncovers bullish news on 3 stocks
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Shopify keeps rallying despite downgrades; what’s the catch?
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.