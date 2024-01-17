Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.08. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $36.48 and a 52 week high of $44.19.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAIN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.