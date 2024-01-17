Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $280.82 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.72 and its 200 day moving average is $262.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

