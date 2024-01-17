Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 697.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

