Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

MFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$25.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.54.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.54038 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

Insider Activity at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

