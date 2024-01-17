Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.86% from the stock’s current price.

MARA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.76.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Digital has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 5.22.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 14,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 75,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

