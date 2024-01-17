MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Large Volume Increase

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 71,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 143,055 shares.The stock last traded at $2.39 and had previously closed at $2.43.

Several research analysts have commented on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group downgraded MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, December 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 25,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $69,197.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,991,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,862.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,201 shares of company stock worth $293,258. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

